Net profit increases in Q4 and the full year 2025 at Aceros Arequipa

The Peruvian steel producer, Corporacion Aceros Arequipa, posted a net profit of PEN 56 million ($16.7 million) for Q4 2025, up from PEN 49 million from Q4 2024.

Net sales increased by 4.11 percent to PEN 1.206 billion, the gross profit declined by 2.13 percent to PEN 152 million, and the operational profit declined by 17.75 percent to PEN 76million.

According to the company, the higher net profit reflects chiefly gains in subsidiaries, PEN 15.9 million in Q4 2025, against a loss of PEN 6.1 million in Q4 2024.

When considering the full years 2025 and 2024, the net profit of Aceros Arequipa increased by 51 percent to PEN 296 million.

Throughout the year, the company completed the acquisition of two scrap yards in Florida, US, encompassing a separator, a crusher, and additional equipment. These actions align with its vertical integration strategy to secure consistent access to raw materials.

$=PEN 3.35 (January 30)