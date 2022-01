Monday, 24 January 2022 14:09:32 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2021, ownership of new energy vehicles (NEV) in China reached 7.84 million units, accounting for 2.6 percent of total ownership of vehicles in China, while accounting for half of NEV ownership in the world, according to China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

China’s Ministry of Transportation has announced that China will accelerate the promotion and application of NEVs in urban buses, taxis and general logistics in the coming year.