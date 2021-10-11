NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.1 percent in late September

Monday, 11 October 2021 11:38:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In late September (September 21-30) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 221.9/mt ($34.3/mt) or 4.1 percent to RMB 5,684.9/mt ($878.7/mt), compared to prices in mid-September (September 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of wire rod, medium plate, seamless steel pipes and angels increased by 3.4 percent, 0.2 percent, 1.3 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, though prices of hot rolled coil (HRC) decreased by 0.1 percent, all compared to mid-September.