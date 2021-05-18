NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 11 percent in early May

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 13:36:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In early May (May 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 565.3/mt ($87.9/mt) or 11.0 percent to RMB 5,684.5/mt ($884/mt), compared to prices in late April (April 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 10.8 percent, 8.3 percent, 8.6 percent, 4.2 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, all compared to late April.