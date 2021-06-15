NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.0 percent in early June

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 11:36:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In early June (June 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 49.5/mt ($7.4/mt) or 1.0 percent to RMB 5,108.1/mt ($798/mt), compared to prices in late May (May 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, prices of wire rod and hot rolled coil (HRC) rose by 1.2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, though prices of medium plate, seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 0.3 percent, 2.6 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, all compared to late May.