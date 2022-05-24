﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.5 percent in mid-May

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 10:17:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-May (May 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 125.9/mt ($18.8/mt) or 2.5 percent to RMB 4,818.8/mt ($724/mt), compared to prices in early May (May 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 2.1 percent, 1.2 percent, 2.2 percent, 1.0 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, all compared to early May (May 1-10).

$1 = RMB 6.6566


