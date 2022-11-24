﻿
English
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.9 percent in mid Nov

Thursday, 24 November 2022 10:43:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-November (November 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar rose by RMB 70.3/mt ($9.9/mt) or 1.9 percent to RMB 3,829.1/mt ($537.8/mt), compared to prices in early November (November 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on November 24.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles increased by 1.9 percent, remained almost stable, rose by 2.4 percent and by 1.5 percent, respectively, though the average price of seamless steel pipes declined by 0.9 percent, all compared to early November.

$1 = RMB 7.1201


