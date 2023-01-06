NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.7 percent in late December

Friday, 06 January 2023 10:27:06 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In late December (December 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 28.3/mt ($4.1/mt) or 0.7 percent to RMB 3,992.6/mt ($579.4/mt), compared to prices in mid-December (December 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on January 6.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles decreased by 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, while the average prices of wire rod, medium plate and seamless steel pipes rose by 0.5 percent, remained stable and increased by 0.7 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-December.

$1 = RMB 6.8912