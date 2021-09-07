NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.7 percent in late Aug

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 10:50:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In late August (August 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 38.5/mt ($5.9/mt) or 0.7 percent to RMB 5,167.9/mt ($800.8/mt), compared to prices in mid-August (August 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC), medium plate, seamless steel pipes and angels decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.7 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-August.