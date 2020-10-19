NBS: China’s crude steel output in Sept up 10.9%, down 2.41% from Aug

Monday, 19 October 2020 12:42:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, China produced 75.78 million mt of pig iron, up 6.9 percent year on year and down 3.53 percent month on month, with the year-on-year growth 1.9 percentage points faster than that recorded in August, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on October 19. Also, China’s crude steel and finished steel outputs totaled 92.56 million mt and 118.06 million mt in September, up 10.9 percent and 12.3 percent, respectively, year on year, with the year-on-year growths 2.5 percentage point and 1.0 percentage points faster than those recorded in August, while declining by 2.41 percent and 0.9 percent month on month, signaling steelmakers’ caution as regards production ahead of the long holiday at the start of October.

In the January-September period this year, China produced 665.48 million mt of pig iron, 781.59 million mt of crude steel and 964.24 million mt of finished steel, up 3.8 percent, 4.5 percent and 5.6 percent year on year, respectively, with the growth rates 0.4, 0.8 and 0.8 percentage points faster than those recorded in the first eight months.