NBS: China’s crude steel output down in Nov from Oct, up 8.0% y-o-y

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 13:48:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, China produced 72.1 million mt of pig iron, up 4.7 percent year on year and down 5.46 percent month on month, though with the year-on-year growth 4.7 percentage points slower than that recorded in October, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on December 15. Also, China’s crude steel and finished steel outputs totaled 87.66 million mt and 117.34 million mt in November, up 8.0 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively, year on year, with the year-on-year growths 4.7 percentage points and 3.4 percentage points slower than those recorded in October, down 4.9 percent and 0.96 percent month on month, signaling steelmakers’ reduced willingness to produce in November amid production restrictions for environmental protection purposes and colder weather.

In the January-November period this year, China produced 812.9 million mt of pig iron, 961.16 million mt of crude steel and 1.20203 billion mt of finished steel, up 4.2 percent, 5.5 percent and 7.0 percent year on year, respectively, with the respective growth rates 0.1 percentage point slower, stable, and 0.5 percentage points faster than those recorded in the first ten months.