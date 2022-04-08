Motor vehicles in China amount to 402 million units as of March 31

Friday, 08 April 2022 10:57:06 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has announced that the number of motor vehicles in China amounted to 402 million units as of March 31 this year, including 307 million cars. In particular, newly registered motor vehicles nationwide in the first quarter this year amounted to 9.34 million units.

As of March 31, the number of new energy vehicles in China amounted to 8.915 million units, accounting for 2.9 percent of overall motor vehicles in the country. Meanwhile, newly registered new energy vehicles nationwide in the January-March period this year totaled 1.11 million units.