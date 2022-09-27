﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOF: China to extend purchase tax exemption for NEVs

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 10:56:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On September 26, China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF), the State Administration of Taxation and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued a joint notice, announcing that new energy vehicles will be exempted from the vehicle purchase tax policy from January 1 to December 31, 2023, in a further extension of the exemption in question for NEVs.

The purchase tax exemption for NEVs had already been extended twice previously. It was first implemented in 2014, due to expire at the end of 2017, but was extended to the end of 2020 and later further extended to the end of 2022.

The policy has effectively stimulated NEV consumption. For instance, NEV output and sales in the January-August period this year amounted to 3.97 million units and 3.86 million units, while the market share of NEVs reached 22.9 percent.

Moreover, the MIIT is optimizing the layout of the industrial chain, improving the standards system and working with relevant departments to further expand the scale of promotion of NEVs, and is encouraging local governments to introduce more policies to promote the consumption of NEVs.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

Similar articles

China’s Hainan Province seeks to stimulate vehicle consumption

20 Sep | Steel News

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down 11 percent in the first week of Sept

16 Sep | Steel News

CADA: China’s second-hand vehicle sales volume up 1.69% in Aug

14 Sep | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up by 32.1 percent in August

13 Sep | Steel News

CPCA: China’s average daily passenger vehicle retail sales up 27% in Aug 22-31

08 Sep | Steel News

CPCA: China’s new energy vehicle wholesale sales to rise by 10% in Aug

06 Sep | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales estimated to rise by 27.2 percent in August

02 Sep | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 29.6 percent in August

22 Aug | Steel News

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales up 25 percent in the second week of Aug

19 Aug | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up by 29.7 percent in July

12 Aug | Steel News