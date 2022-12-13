﻿
English
MOC: Average steel prices in China fluctuate within limited range on Nov 28-Dec 4

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 10:38:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the November 28-December 4 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China fluctuated within a limited range.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip and common steel plate rose by 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, though the average price of rebar declined by 0.1 percent, week on week.  

In the same period, the average price of coking coal edged down by 0.1 percent, while the average prices of thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal increased by 0.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, week on week. 

$1 = RMB 6.9746


