MOC: Average rebar and wire rod prices in China increase by 0.7 percent during Aug 19-25

Thursday, 29 August 2024 09:58:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 19-25 period this year the average finished steel prices in China mostly saw an increasing trend.

In the given period, the average prices of both rebar and high-speed wire rod increased by 0.7 percent week on week, while prices of steel channel decreased by 0.3 percent week on week.                   

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal, coking coal and smoke-free lump coal declined by 1.0 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.    


