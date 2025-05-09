MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly in April 28-May 4

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the April 21-27 period this year the average finished steel prices in China rose slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, rebar and common steel plate rose by 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal declined by 0.5 percent, while the average prices of both smoke-free lump coal and coking coal rose by 0.3 percent, week on week.