MOC: Average steel prices in China fluctuate within limited range in April 21-27

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the April 21-27 period this year the average finished steel prices in China fluctuate within a limited range.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar and high-speed wire rod rose by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, while the average prices of hot rolled steel strip and steel channel decreased by 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal decreased by 2.5 percent, 1.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, week on week.