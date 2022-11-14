﻿
MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly on Oct 31-Nov 6

Monday, 14 November 2022 11:00:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 31-November 6 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, all the average prices of common steel plate, rebar, hot rolled steel strip declined by 1.9 percent, 1.8 percent and 1.7 percent, week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal, thermal coal, and coking coal decreased by 1.1 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.


