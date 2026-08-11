MMK restarts blast furnace No. 7 following RUB 4.8 billion overhaul

Russian steelmaker Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has announced that it has recommissioned blast furnace No. 7 following a year-long first-class overhaul valued at RUB 4.8 billion. The furnace has reached its operating parameters, supporting the company's pig iron production program.

The modernization increased the furnace's annual production capacity from 1 million mt to 1.1 million mt, while reducing coke consumption by 16 kg per metric ton of pig iron. MMK installed new hot blast stoves, including shaftless hot blast stove No. 24, raising the hot blast temperature to 1,250°C and consequently lowering production costs and improving environmental performance.

MMK also renewed most of the furnace's principal structures, cooling systems, valves, electrical equipment and automation systems. In addition, the sinter feed system's plate conveyor was replaced with a belt conveyor to accommodate the transition to cold sinter at sinter plant No. 5. The previous comparable overhaul of Blast Furnace No. 7 was completed in 2002.