 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MMK...

MMK restarts blast furnace No. 7 following RUB 4.8 billion overhaul

Tuesday, 11 August 2026 12:33:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has announced that it has recommissioned blast furnace No. 7 following a year-long first-class overhaul valued at RUB 4.8 billion. The furnace has reached its operating parameters, supporting the company's pig iron production program.

The modernization increased the furnace's annual production capacity from 1 million mt to 1.1 million mt, while reducing coke consumption by 16 kg per metric ton of pig iron. MMK installed new hot blast stoves, including shaftless hot blast stove No. 24, raising the hot blast temperature to 1,250°C and consequently lowering production costs and improving environmental performance.

MMK also renewed most of the furnace's principal structures, cooling systems, valves, electrical equipment and automation systems. In addition, the sinter feed system's plate conveyor was replaced with a belt conveyor to accommodate the transition to cold sinter at sinter plant No. 5. The previous comparable overhaul of Blast Furnace No. 7 was completed in 2002.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking MMK 

Similar articles

MMK Group's steel sales rebound in Q2 2026, H1 EBITDA falls amid lower prices

24 Jul | Steel News

Russia’s MMK reduces coke consumption in blast furnace production

02 Jul | Steel News

MMK completes RUB 4.5 billion converter upgrade to improve steel quality

25 Jun | Steel News

MMK reports strong galvanized steel sales in Jan-May 2026

10 Jun | Steel News

MMK Group posts weaker Q1 2026 results amid lower demand and seasonal slowdown

24 Apr | Steel News

Russia’s MMK expands rebar portfolio with high-strength corrosion-resistant grades

31 Mar | Steel News

Russia’s MMK cuts output, investments and jobs amid crisis in local steel industry

23 Mar | Steel News

Russia’s MMK starts production of new type of high-strength rebar

05 Feb | Steel News

MMK Group’s galvanized pipe output reaches record high in 2025

02 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s MMK posts lower steel output and sales for Q3 2025

24 Oct | Steel News