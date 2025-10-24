 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Russia’s MMK posts...

Russia’s MMK posts lower steel output and sales for Q3 2025

Friday, 24 October 2025 17:20:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker MMK Group has released its operational results for the third quarter and the first nine months this year.

In the given quarter, the company’s crude steel output totaled 2.42 million mt, decreasing by 7.5 percent quarter on quarter, due to the slowdown in business activity in the Russian market, while its pig iron production dropped by 14.9 percent quarter on quarter to 2.02 million mt, mainly due to repairs at its blast furnace. In addition, MMK’s sales of steel products in the third quarter came to 2.47 million mt, remaining stable compared to the previous quarter, driven by a decrease in warehouse inventory.

In the first nine months, the company’s crude steel output amounted to 7.62 million mt, dropping by 13.7 percent year on year, primarily due to a slowdown in business activity in Russia amid high interest rates and unfavorable market conditions in Turkey, while its pig iron production went down by 10.6 percent year on year to 6.58 million mt, due to the major repairs at its blast furnaces. Additionally, MMK’s sales of steel products in the January-September period totaled 7.40 million mt, falling by 10.4 percent from the same period of 2024, due to unfavorable conditions in the Russian market amid macroeconomic factors.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking MMK 

Similar articles

Russia’s MMK to invest over RUB 10 billion in green transformation

27 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s MMK records 88.8 percent lower net profit in H1 2025

25 Jul | Steel News

MMK’s crude steel output down 18.2% in H1 2025

21 Jul | Steel News

MMK launches Russia’s first Zn-Al-Mg coated steel to boost durability and corrosion resistance

11 Jul | Steel News

Russian MMK to build new forging complex

06 Jun | Steel News

Russia’s MMK posts sharp decrease in Q1 net profit

25 Apr | Steel News

Russia’s MMK sees 13.4 percent fall in crude steel output in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

Russia’s MMK posts lower net profit in 2024

24 Mar | Steel News

Russia’s MMK posts weaker output and sales for 2024

29 Jan | Steel News

Russia’s MMK reports lower steel output and sales for Q3

24 Oct | Steel News