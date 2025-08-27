 |  Login 
Russia’s MMK to invest over RUB 10 billion in green transformation

Wednesday, 27 August 2025 15:21:40 (GMT+3)

Russian steel producer Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has announced that it will allocate over RUB 10.2 billion ($126.84 million) in 2025 for environmental protection initiatives, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable steel production.

These investments are part of the MMK Environmental Program for 2025, which outlines priority projects to minimize the ecological footprint of steelmaking operations.

Key environmental investments in 2025

  • Coke and chemical production: more than RUB 2.6 billion will be directed to upgrading and building environmental protection facilities.
  • Blast furnace modernization: about RUB 1.8 billion will be used to reconstruct hot blast stoves in five blast furnaces, scheduled for completion by 2027.
  • Slag processing: MMK plans to recycle 7.5 million mt of current and accumulated metallurgical slag, including the reuse of at least 1.8 million mt in sinter production as secondary raw materials.

In total, 25 environmental initiatives are planned within the main plant divisions and seven additional projects at MMK’s subsidiaries.


