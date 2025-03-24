 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Russia’s...

Russia’s MMK posts lower net profit in 2024

Monday, 24 March 2025 13:26:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steel producer Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has announced its financial results for 2024.

In 2024, MMK’s net profit decreased by 32.6 percent year on year to RUB 79.24 billion ($951.63 million). The company’s revenue rose by 0.7 percent year on year to RUB 768.47 billion ($9.18 billion), reflecting an increase in rising prices for metal products amid rising costs and inflationary factors. MMK’s EBITDA amounted to RUB 153.02 billion ($1.83 billion), down 21.8 percent compared to 2023, owing to an improvement in raw material prices, while its EBITDA margin declined to 19.9 percent, from 25.6 percent in 2023.

MMK reported that in the given year, its coated rolled product sales increased by three percent year on year to 6 million mt. The company expects seasonal factors and higher lending rates to affect business negatively in Russia at the beginning of 2025. MMK will continue the program of major repairs for the blast furnaces in the first quarter of 2025.

Since the key projects within the framework of the group’s development strategy until 2025 has been completed, the company’s capital investment are expected to decline significantly in 2025.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking MMK 

Similar articles

Russia’s MMK posts weaker output and sales for 2024

29 Jan | Steel News

Russia’s MMK reports lower steel output and sales for Q3

24 Oct | Steel News

Russia’s MMK to invest over RUB 20 billion in environmental protection

04 Sep | Steel News

Subsidiary of Russia’s MMK to commission first stage of new roll shop in 2025

28 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s MMK to begin production of equipment for steelmaking and mining

14 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s MMK to build new foundry and forging shop to reduce imports

05 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s MMK implements largest project in its history to cut dust emissions

29 Jul | Steel News

Russia’s MMK begins production with new coke battery

23 Jul | Steel News

MMK’s crude steel output down 2.6% in H1 due to rolling mill repairs

19 Jul | Steel News

MMK’s crude steel output down 2.9 percent in Q1

19 Apr | Steel News