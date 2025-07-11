MMK launches Russia’s first Zn-Al-Mg coated steel to boost durability and corrosion resistance

Russian steelmaker MMK Group has announced that it has officially launched production of zinc-aluminum-magnesium (Zn-Al-Mg) alloy-coated rolled steel, becoming the first company in Russia to manufacture this next-generation product.

The Zn-Al-Mg coating offers enhanced durability, corrosion resistance, and cost-effectiveness, addressing the needs of multiple industries, including construction, automotive, and agriculture.

Superior corrosion protection compared to traditional zinc coating

In comparative testing, the new class 80 Zn-Al-Mg coating surpassed the performance of conventional class 275 zinc coatings, enabling lighter coating weights, longer service life of steel products and lower maintenance costs over time. This positions MMK’s coated steel as a strong solution for steel structures exposed to high-humidity, industrial, or coastal environments.

Technology behind the Zn-Al-Mg advantage

The coating’s performance stems from the cathodic protection of zinc and the barrier effect of aluminum and magnesium oxides. Together, these elements offer self-healing properties for minor surface and edge damage, prevent rust and degradation and maintain high plasticity and hardness, ideal for formed and shaped components such as automotive body parts.

The Zn-Al-Mg coating is also lightweight and recyclable, aligning with modern environmental and sustainability standards.