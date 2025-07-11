 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MMK...

MMK launches Russia’s first Zn-Al-Mg coated steel to boost durability and corrosion resistance

Friday, 11 July 2025 17:11:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker MMK Group has announced that it has officially launched production of zinc-aluminum-magnesium (Zn-Al-Mg) alloy-coated rolled steel, becoming the first company in Russia to manufacture this next-generation product.

The Zn-Al-Mg coating offers enhanced durability, corrosion resistance, and cost-effectiveness, addressing the needs of multiple industries, including construction, automotive, and agriculture.

Superior corrosion protection compared to traditional zinc coating

In comparative testing, the new class 80 Zn-Al-Mg coating surpassed the performance of conventional class 275 zinc coatings, enabling lighter coating weights, longer service life of steel products and lower maintenance costs over time. This positions MMK’s coated steel as a strong solution for steel structures exposed to high-humidity, industrial, or coastal environments.

Technology behind the Zn-Al-Mg advantage

The coating’s performance stems from the cathodic protection of zinc and the barrier effect of aluminum and magnesium oxides. Together, these elements offer self-healing properties for minor surface and edge damage, prevent rust and degradation and maintain high plasticity and hardness, ideal for formed and shaped components such as automotive body parts.

The Zn-Al-Mg coating is also lightweight and recyclable, aligning with modern environmental and sustainability standards.


Tags: Coated Flats Russia CIS Steelmaking MMK 

Similar articles

US flat steel mixed on sideways scrap, tariff uncertainty and limited trade

12 Jul | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices remain stable

11 Jul | Flats and Slab

HRC, coated and CR pricing mainly weak in Turkey due to low demand

11 Jul | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 28, 2025

10 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG market shows stability amid improved outlook

10 Jul | Flats and Slab

Pakistan finds circumvention on galvalume steel from China, extends AD duty scope

09 Jul | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices move sideways

04 Jul | Flats and Slab

Turkey already exhausts some EU long and pipe import quotas

04 Jul | Steel News

US flat steel mixed on sideways July scrap, tariff uncertainty, improved domestic production

03 Jul | Flats and Slab