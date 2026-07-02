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Russia’s MMK reduces coke consumption in blast furnace production

Thursday, 02 July 2026 12:01:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has announced that it has achieved economic benefits exceeding RUB 5.5 billion through measures implemented under its program to reduce coke consumption in blast furnace production.

The program, launched in August 2024 as part of MMK’s “Low-Cost Iron” strategic initiative, has enabled the company to reduce coke consumption in pig iron production by 16 percent since 2024, supporting lower production costs and improved operational efficiency.

A key element of the initiative has been the launch of coke oven battery complex No. 12, which has significantly improved the quality of coke produced at the company’s facilities. After the complex reached its planned capacity, the share of  coke in MMK’s coke production structure exceeded 70 percent.

The increase in the share of dry-quenched coke and the overall improvement in coke quality have allowed MMK to raise natural gas consumption in the blast furnace process, thereby further reducing coke use.

MMK CEO Pavel Shilyaev stated that reducing coke consumption is an important factor in lowering pig iron production costs and supports the company’s target of achieving low-cost production, adding that efficiency improvements across all processes are helping MMK strengthen its market position amid weaker demand.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking MMK 

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