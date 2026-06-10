MMK reports strong galvanized steel sales in Jan-May 2026

Russian steelmaker Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has announced that it has sold approximately 445,000 mt of galvanized steel products during the first five months of 2026, reinforcing its position as one of the country's leading producers of galvanized flat steel.

According to the statement, around 397,000 mt, representing nearly 90 percent of total sales, were shipped to the domestic market.

MMK manufactures galvanized steel at its Magnitogorsk site and at the MMK-Lysva Metallurgical Plant (MMK-LMZ) in Lysva. The company noted that MMK-LMZ is Russia's only producer of electrolytically galvanized steel products.

MAGProtect coating gains traction

MMK has also developed its proprietary MAGProtect coating, which is based on an alloy of zinc, aluminum and magnesium. According to the company, the coating provides corrosion resistance approximately five times higher than conventional galvanized products, while also offering improved resistance to abrasion, mechanical damage and dust formation during stamping operations.

The technology also features a self-healing effect on damaged areas and allows for thinner coating layers without compromising corrosion protection.