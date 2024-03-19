﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MMK reports record coated rolled product shipments to local market in 2023

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 16:02:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel producer Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has announced that it shipped a record volume of coated rolled products to the local market in 2023.

Accordingly, in the given year, the company shipped more than 1.7 million mt of coated rolled products to the domestic market, up 19 percent year on year, a record volume in its history. Hot dip galvanized (HDG) accounted for 1.5 million mt of the total shipments and pre-painted galvanized iron (PPGI) for 500,000 mt. The domestic market comprises 91 percent of MMK’s total order portfolio.

Ivan Radyukevich, head of MMK’s sales department, has stated that 2023 was quite a successful year for Russian steelmakers, adding that, even though exports declined, local coated rolled production increased thanks to the significant improvement in domestic consumption.

In the meantime, sales of specialized products and premium segment products to the domestic market rose by more than 100,000 mt. Therefore, MMK was able to maintain its position as key automotive supplier in Russia and the CIS. The company is also developing products to substitute imports and is trying to increase the share of local products.


Tags: Galvanized Coated Flats Russia CIS Steelmaking MMK 

Similar articles

US HRC prices still ticking downward, prices expected to bottom this month

15 Mar | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 11, 2024

14 Mar | Flats and Slab

CRC and coated steel prices in Turkey down slightly, discounts applicable

13 Mar | Flats and Slab

Tata Steel chooses Danieli for pickling and galvanizing line investment

12 Mar | Steel News

Baosteel keeps local HRC prices stable for April

12 Mar | Flats and Slab

US flats mills take primes down $60-$70/gt, announce HRC price increase

08 Mar | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 10, 2024

07 Mar | Flats and Slab

US HRC, CRC and HDG coil prices maintain their downtrend

01 Mar | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 9, 2024

29 Feb | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s coated and CR sellers still under pressure from weak demand, sliding HRC prices

27 Feb | Flats and Slab