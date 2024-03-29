﻿
Ussuri Capital to build low-carbon emissions flats plant in Romania

Friday, 29 March 2024 15:04:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In a press statement on March 27, Ussuri Capital, an investment firm headquartered in Turkey, revealed its intention to build a new flat steel mill in Romania. The mill is anticipated to begin production in 2027-2030, producing pre-painted, galvanized, cold rolled and hot rolled coils with minimal carbon emissions.

According to the statement, the greenfield project will use the electric arc furnace route and will be completed in two phases. The first phase is planned to be completed by 2027, with the first feedstock being hot rolled coil imported from non-EU nations. Subsequently, the mill expects to produce 400,000 mt per year of pickled coils, 250,000 mt per year of cold rolled coils, and 250,000 mt per year of hot dip galvanized coils.

The second phase, with a 1.2 million mt per year EAF capacity, will be completed by 2030 and will have a capacity of 1.2 million mt of ultra-thin hot rolled coils, with the aim of supplying both external clients in the central-eastern European region and the company's own downstream operations.

Phase 2 is anticipated to cost €700-800 million, while expenditure on the first phase is expected to be €160 million.


Tags: Hrc Coated Crc Galvanized Flats European Union Steelmaking Investments 

