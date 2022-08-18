Mineral Resources’ Onslow Iron project commences early works

Thursday, 18 August 2022 11:42:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mineral Resources Limited (MRL), a leading Australian-based mining services and processing company, has announced that the Onslow Iron project (formerly known as the Ashburton project) has commenced early works to support the shipping of first iron ore around December 2023.

Following receipt of preliminary approvals, project preparations are on track and early construction activities have commenced at the Port of Ashburton, south of Onslow. At the nearby Truck Maintenance Facility, installation of the temporary construction village is underway, with first buildings to be installed from early September.

In line with the project schedule, long-lead items have been ordered including the first transhippers, which will be used to load capesize vessels that will be anchored offshore from the Port of Ashburton. Each transhipper has a 20,000 mt capacity.