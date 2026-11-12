BHP plans restructuring of Australian iron ore operations to reduce costs

Australia-based miner BHP Group is reportedly planning to restructure its iron ore operations in Western Australia as part of a broader cost-reduction program amid rising operating expenses and declining iron ore prices, according to media reports.

The restructuring plans follow the elimination of approximately 300 on-site positions at the company's Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) operations, while further workforce reductions are expected, primarily affecting office-based employees. The WAIO business currently employs more than 16,000 workers and contractors.

Further workforce reductions expected in Western Australia

The restructuring comes after BHP announced job cuts in October at its South Flank, Mining Area C, Newman and Jimblebar iron ore mines in the Pilbara region.

At the time, a BHP spokesperson stated that the company was implementing operational changes to maintain the contribution of its Western Australian iron ore business and would seek alternative employment opportunities for affected workers.

The latest restructuring plans come under Brandon Craig, who assumed the position of BHP's chief executive officer in July 2026. However, the company has not publicly disclosed the number of additional positions expected to be eliminated.