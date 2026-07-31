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BHP faces fresh strike action at Port Hedland as wage talks with unions stall

Friday, 31 July 2026 11:24:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian miner BHP is facing another round of industrial action at its Port Hedland iron ore export terminal after negotiations with unions representing port workers failed to produce a new enterprise agreement, according to media reports.

The Combined Ports Unions (CPU), representing around 450 operators and maintenance workers, have notified BHP of a 24-hour strike scheduled to begin on August 4, following an unsuccessful bargaining meeting held on July 28.

Last week, BHP resumed negotiations with unions representing workers at its Port Hedland iron ore operations in Western Australia as both sides seek to reach a new labor agreement following recent industrial action, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Negotiations fail to deliver breakthrough

The latest bargaining session ended without an agreement despite several months of negotiations over a new four-year enterprise agreement.

According to the unions, BHP did not present an improved wage offer during the meeting, prompting workers to proceed with further industrial action. The CPU said members remain committed to securing a fair agreement and have continued negotiations in good faith.

BHP said it remains committed to reaching an agreement that is fair for employees while ensuring the long-term competitiveness of its iron ore operations.

New strike planned after earlier work stoppage

The planned 24-hour strike follows an eight-hour work stoppage earlier this month, which marked the first industrial action during the current bargaining process.

Workers are seeking improvements to pay and employment conditions under the new enterprise agreement, while BHP has stated that it will continue engaging with employee representatives to reach a mutually acceptable outcome.

While negotiations between BHP and the Combined Ports Unions are expected to continue, no date has been announced for the next bargaining meeting, leaving open the possibility of further industrial action if the parties remain unable to reach a settlement.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania BHP 

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