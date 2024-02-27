﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico's automotive exports fall to $12.7 billion in January

Tuesday, 27 February 2024 00:00:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of exports from the automotive industry in Mexico registered a year-over-year drop of 6.5 percent in January, the first drop in the last nine months. In addition, the reported value is the lowest in the last 18 months, according to an analysis by SteelOrbis of preliminary data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Furthermore, in January the automotive industry lost share of total exports, going from 31.9 percent in the first month of 2023 to 30.3 percent last January. The 6.5 percent drop far exceeded the 2.0 percent drop in exports of the manufacturing industry as a whole and the 1.5 percent drop in total exports of the Mexican economy.

The decline recorded by automotive products manufactured in Mexico was widespread, although sales channeled to the United States decreased only 1.8 percent, year-over-year, to $11.0 billion. Meanwhile, automotive exports to the rest of the world decreased 28.3 percent, to $1.7 billion.

In 2023, automotive industry exports, which mainly include the assembly of light vehicles, heavy trucks and auto parts, set a new historical record with $188.9 billion, a figure that represented an increase of $23.7 billion or 14.3 percent compared to 2022.

The monthly average of automotive industry exports in 2023 was $15.7 billion.

 


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Audi Mexico recovers production lost due to strike

26 Feb | Steel News

Kirchhoff Automotive to invest $40 million in fourth plant in Mexico

26 Feb | Steel News

Ternium to invest $6.8 billion to supply the automotive industry

23 Feb | Steel News

Volkswagen to invest nearly $1.0 billion in Mexican electric vehicle manufacturing

20 Feb | Steel News

Audi Mexico strike ends as workers approve salary increase

20 Feb | Steel News

Audi México reaches agreement with union after 24-day strike

16 Feb | Steel News

Mexican production of heavy trucks down 16.1 percent in January

12 Feb | Steel News

Mexico's automotive industry reports record surplus of $10.2 billion in December

09 Feb | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production up 9.6 percent in January

07 Feb | Steel News

Auto parts production in Mexico grows 12.3 percent to $10.26 billion in November

07 Feb | Steel News