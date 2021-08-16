﻿
Mexico extends duties on Chinese CRC for five more years

Monday, 16 August 2021 00:06:56 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, has extended existing anti-dumping (AD) duties over the imports of Chinese non-alloyed and boron-added CRC for another five years, following a recent sun.

SE said Baoshan Iron & Steel Co will continue paying a 65.99 percent AD tariff, while Steel Group Co. will pay an 82.08 percent levy.

Beijing Shougang Cold Rolling Co. Ltd., Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel Co. Ltd and all other Chinese exporters should pay a 103.41 percent AD duty.

The products subject to the AD duties fall under the HS codes 7209.16.01, 7209.17.01 and 7225.50.07.


