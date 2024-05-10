﻿
Auto parts production in Mexico up 13 percent to $10.38 billion

Friday, 10 May 2024 08:46:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The National Auto Parts Industry (INA), the fourth largest in the world, announced that the value of production in Mexico in February increased 13.1 percent, year over year, to $10.38 billion. 2024 sets a new historical record for a second month, according to a report from the business chamber.

It is the tenth time, although non-consecutive, that monthly production exceeds $10 billion, the first time was in March with $10.3 billion. The historical record was in August of last year with $10.7 billion.

The forecast for the value of production for all of 2024 is $125.7 billion, if fulfilled it would be 3.7 percent more than 2023.

In the first two months, the value totaled $20.6 billion, 11.1 percent or $2.0 billion more than the January-February period of last year.

Of the accumulated total, $18.0 billion went to the export market and the US market accounted for 87 percent with $15.6 billion.


