FDI to Mexico up 9.0 percent to $20.3 billion in Q1

Thursday, 16 May 2024 09:03:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Foreign direct investment (FDI) to Mexico totaled $20.3 billion in the first quarter of the year, 9.0 percent more compared to the same period last year, the Mexican government reported through the Ministry of Economy. The manufacturing industry was the largest magnet for foreign capital, capturing 41.9 percent of the total.

With $8.5 billion, the manufacturing industry in Mexico was the largest magnet for FDI, concentrating 41.9 percent of the total. Unlike other quarters, the government did not offer figures on investment projects, although it said that they are for the manufacturing of transportation equipment and the beverage, food, chemical, basic metal, plastic, power generation equipment, computing and paper.

By country, the largest investor in Mexico continues to be the United States with 52.3 percent or $10.6 billion. By far the second largest investor in the country was Germany $1.7 billion or 8.6 percent of the total. Canada followed with 8.4 percent, Japan with 7.0 percent and Argentina with 4.1 percent. These five countries accounted for 80.4 percent.

The other investors were Switzerland, South Korea, the Netherlands, Spain and Brazil.

Also without mentioning quantities, projects such as Toyota, Mazda, General Motors, Brose, Continental Bosch, TenarisTamsa, BMW, Hyundai, among others, were listed.