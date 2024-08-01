German Bosch inaugurates $260 million refrigerator factory in Mexico

The German company BSH Home Appliance, a subsidiary of the Bosch Group, inaugurated its first plant to manufacture 300,000 refrigerators per year in Mexico for the export market. The investment was $260 million. The plans for 2026 are to double the annual production capacity, reported separately by the government of Nuevo León and the Mexican-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Camexa).

“The factory located in the municipality of Salinas Victoria is equivalent to an investment of more than MXN 5.2 billion ($260 million) and the creation of up to 1,500 jobs,” reported the government of Nuevo León.

Separately, Camexa reported that BSH Home Appliances refrigerator production will increase to 600,000 by 2026.

According to the government of Nuevo León, French door refrigerators from the Bosch and Thermador brands will be manufactured to serve the United States and Canada markets.

With the new plant, Bosch Group has 16 production plants in Mexico in the mobility, industrial technology, energy and building technology sectors and consumer goods.

According to the Mexican government, Mexico is the fifth largest producer of household appliances in the world and the largest exporter in Latin America.