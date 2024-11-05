Fixed investment in Mexico down 1.9 percent in August

Fixed investment in Mexico fell 1.9 percent, year-over-year, in August. It is the second decline in the last 42 months, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

Of the two major sectors that make up fixed investment in Mexico, construction fell 6.1 percent, year-over-year. Investment in machinery and equipment increased 3.5 percent, year-over-year. It is the second consecutive annual increase.

In the January-August period, fixed investment increased 6.8 percent, compared to the January-August period of last year. Construction registered an annual increase of 7.5 percent. In machinery and equipment, the annual increase was 6.0 percent.