 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Fixed...

Fixed investment in Mexico down 1.9 percent in August

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 11:58:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Fixed investment in Mexico fell 1.9 percent, year-over-year, in August. It is the second decline in the last 42 months, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

Of the two major sectors that make up fixed investment in Mexico, construction fell 6.1 percent, year-over-year. Investment in machinery and equipment increased 3.5 percent, year-over-year. It is the second consecutive annual increase.

In the January-August period, fixed investment increased 6.8 percent, compared to the January-August period of last year. Construction registered an annual increase of 7.5 percent. In machinery and equipment, the annual increase was 6.0 percent.


Tags: Mexico North America Manufacturing 

Similar articles

Mexican government meets with Whirlpool to boost investment

05 Nov | Steel News

Japanese Kawasaki invests $200 million in new plant in Mexico

31 Oct | Steel News

Canada-based Samuel opens $25 million plant for railroad parts in Mexico

03 Oct | Steel News

Fixed investment in Mexico grew 3.9 percent in July

03 Oct | Steel News

BBVA: Manufacturing production in Mexico will gradually recover in 2025

21 Aug | Steel News

FDI to Mexico at $31.1 billion in the first half of 2023

20 Aug | Steel News

Steel producer prices in Mexico down 3.4 percent in July

09 Aug | Steel News

German Bosch inaugurates $260 million refrigerator factory in Mexico

01 Aug | Steel News

Japanese Nidec will invest $23 million in plant expansion in Mexico

30 Jul | Steel News

German Saf-Holland inaugurates new $33 million plant in Mexico

19 Jul | Steel News