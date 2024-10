The Japanese Kawasaki Heavy Industries invested $200 million for the construction of a plant in the northern state of Nuevo Leon to manufacture all-terrain vehicles and jet skis, the local government reported.

“Welcome to the new Nuevo Leon Kawasaki. With an investment of $200 million and 1,500 new jobs, Kawasaki arrives in our state,” reported the governor of Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garcia on his personal account on “X” (formerly Twitter).