Lennox opens fourth plant in Mexico with $125 million

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 12:36:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Lennox International Inc., a manufacturer of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) market, opened its fourth plant in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, now with $125 million in the city of Ramos Arizpe, the local government reported.

Lennox International CEO Alok MasKara said that this investment is the largest the company has ever made. The new plant will strengthen the commercial equipment sector.

At the start of operations of the factory, 900 new jobs were generated in the town.

The new Lennox plant is located near one of DeAcero's steel mills in the country.


