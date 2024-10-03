 |  Login 
Canada-based Samuel opens $25 million plant for railroad parts in Mexico

Thursday, 03 October 2024 10:23:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Canadian Samuel, Son & Co., one of the largest processors and distributors of steel in North America, has opened a company to manufacture railroad parts in a joint venture with Mexico's Implementos de Manufacturas y Servicios (IMMSA), the government of the northern Mexican state of Coahuila reported.

"Today in Monclova we inaugurated the operations of the business alliance between IMMSA and Samuel where parts for railroad cars will be manufactured with an investment of MXN 500 million" ($25 million), the state government reported in a press release.

The Canadian Samuel has operating centers in the northern cities of Apodaca, Nuevo León; Saltillo, Coahuila; Hermosillo, Sonora and in the central city of Querétaro.

To date, Samuel, Son & Co. operates 85 operating centers in Mexico, the United States and Canada. With 5,000 workers, they serve original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and are suppliers to sectors such as aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, chemical processing, defense, energy, food, beverage, mining, oil, rail, transportation, among others.


Tags: Mexico North America Manufacturing 

