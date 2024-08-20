FDI to Mexico at $31.1 billion in the first half of 2023

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Mexico totaled $31.1 billion in the first half of the year, 7.1 percent more than the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Economy.

Of the total, $16.6 billion (53.6 percent) came to the manufacturing industry. The transportation equipment industry received $8.0 billion (25.7 percent), the beverage and tobacco industry received $4.2 billion (13.4 percent), the chemical industry received $1.3 billion (4.3 percent), the computer equipment industry received $833 million (2.7 percent), the food industry received $833 million (2.7 percent), basic metals received $833 million (2.7 percent) and the plastic and rubber industry received $666 million (2.1 percent).

The mining industry received $2.98 billion in FDI in the first half, an amount that represented 9.6 percent of the total investment.

According to the Ministry of Economy, in the semester 97.4 percent of the FDI corresponded to the reinvestment of profits with $30.3 billion and new investments totaled $909 million, a figure that decreased 57.4 percent less, compared to the $2.1 billion in the first semester of 2023.

By country, the United States remained the largest investor in Mexico with $13.7 billion, a figure that accounted for 44.1 percent of the total. The second largest investor was Germany with 13.4 percent, followed by Japan (9.9 percent), Canada (7.7 percent), Belgium (4.9 percent), Argentina (2.9 percent), South Korea (2.2 percent). Netherlands (1.9 percent), Switzerland (1.7 percent) and the United Kingdom (1.5 percent).