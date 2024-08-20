 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > FDI...

FDI to Mexico at $31.1 billion in the first half of 2023

Tuesday, 20 August 2024 10:23:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Mexico totaled $31.1 billion in the first half of the year, 7.1 percent more than the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Economy.

Of the total, $16.6 billion (53.6 percent) came to the manufacturing industry. The transportation equipment industry received $8.0 billion (25.7 percent), the beverage and tobacco industry received $4.2 billion (13.4 percent), the chemical industry received $1.3 billion (4.3 percent), the computer equipment industry received $833 million (2.7 percent), the food industry received $833 million (2.7 percent), basic metals received $833 million (2.7 percent) and the plastic and rubber industry received $666 million (2.1 percent).

The mining industry received $2.98 billion in FDI in the first half, an amount that represented 9.6 percent of the total investment.

According to the Ministry of Economy, in the semester 97.4 percent of the FDI corresponded to the reinvestment of profits with $30.3 billion and new investments totaled $909 million, a figure that decreased 57.4 percent less, compared to the $2.1 billion in the first semester of 2023.

By country, the United States remained the largest investor in Mexico with $13.7 billion, a figure that accounted for 44.1 percent of the total. The second largest investor was Germany with 13.4 percent, followed by Japan (9.9 percent), Canada (7.7 percent), Belgium (4.9 percent), Argentina (2.9 percent), South Korea (2.2 percent). Netherlands (1.9 percent), Switzerland (1.7 percent) and the United Kingdom (1.5 percent).


Tags: Mexico North America Manufacturing Investments 

Similar articles

Posco inaugurates $100 million engine plant in Mexico

18 Oct | Steel News

Sweden-based SKF invests $70 million in Mexican bearings plant

05 Oct | Steel News

Mexican electro-galvanized sheet prices drop sharply

30 Apr | Flats and Slab

American Axle & Manufacturing opens new facility in Mexico

18 May | Steel News

South American economies struggle to exit recession while strengthening ties with China

07 Sep | Steel Matters

Economic overviews of Mexico & Canada – March 27, 2009

27 Mar | Steel Matters

Economic overviews of Mexico and Canada – March 3, 2008

03 Mar | Steel Matters

Ispat Karmet: Acquisition saves the mill and the town

26 Apr | Steel Matters

Posco inaugurates $100 million engine plant in Mexico

18 Oct | Steel News

Sweden-based SKF invests $70 million in Mexican bearings plant

05 Oct | Steel News