Fixed investment in Mexico grew 3.9 percent in July

Thursday, 03 October 2024 10:20:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Fixed investment in Mexico increased 3.9 percent, year-over-year, in July. It has accumulated 41 consecutive months of annual increase, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of seasonally adjusted data from the national statistics office Inegi.

According to the data, July of this year has a historical record with an index number of 118.6 points. This level surpassed the 117.2 points of the previous record in May of this year.

Of the two major sectors that make up fixed investment in Mexico, construction increased 3.4 percent, year-over-year.

Investment in machinery and equipment increased 4.2 percent. It is also the 41st consecutive annual increase.

In the January-July period, fixed investment increased 7.7 percent. Also in the index number it is a historical record.

In construction, the index number (115.2 points) is also a historical record. This was an increase of 9.9 percent. In machinery and equipment, the index number was a record (116.9 points), with an annual increase of 5.2 percent.


Tags: Mexico North America Manufacturing Investments 

