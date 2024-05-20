﻿
English
Wire rod consumption in Mexico down 9.9 percent in March

Monday, 20 May 2024 09:18:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of wire rod in Mexico increased in March and decreased 9.9 percent, year-over-year, to 192,000 metric tons (mt). That volume is the fourth lowest in at least the last 27 months (since January 2022), according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In the last 12 months, consumption decreased six times and increased six times, in annual variation.

Wire rod production in Mexico decreased 17.6 percent to 173,000 mt. In addition, it is the fourth consecutive annual decline, the lowest volume in at least the last 27 months.

In international trade, Canacero statistics do not show data on wire rods.

In the accumulated three months, consumption increased 1.5 percent to 651,000 mt, production decreased 7.1 percent to 601,000 mt.

Information from the Ministry of Economy shows that the wire rod market in Mexico is dominated by DeAcero with 51 percent of the total production capacity in the country, Ternium with 18 percent, ArcelorMittal 16 percent, Tyasa 6 percent, Grupo Acerero 5 percent and Simec 4 percent.


