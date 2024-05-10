﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Scrap demand might increase in Mexico with possible new investments

Friday, 10 May 2024 08:51:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

With climate change, metal scrap is a strategic raw material for the production of green steel not only in Mexico, but globally. In Mexico there are 11,376 establishments dedicated to the purchase and collection of the product, according to an analysis carried out by SteelOrbis on data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

According to some reports, Mexico annually consumes 12.5 million mt of ferrous scrap, of which just over a quarter is imported to satisfy the demand of at least 10 primary steel producers, namely ArcelorMittal, Ternium, DeAcero, Frisa, Gerdau Corsa, Grupo Acerero, Simec, Suacero and TYASA.

Demand could increase if the Brazilian Gerdau decides to build a new steel mill for special steels (SBQ), a plant that, if approved, will have an annual production capacity of 600,000 mt and will use metal scrap. In addition, the restart of production is expected at Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), which in addition to its blast furnaces, also produces steel with an electric arc furnace (EAF).

Of the total establishments, 65.2 percent are concentrated in 10 states. Of these, the state of Mexico stands out, the second largest economy in the country in terms of its contribution to GDP, with 2,228 establishments, a figure that represents 19.6 percent of the total.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Mexico North America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Mexican domestic scrap prices - week 19, 2024

10 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in Pakistan move up, but trade muted

09 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 19, 2024

09 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel raises scrap purchase price for Utsunomiya plant

09 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japan’s Kanto scrap export tender closes with another rise

09 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang raises its scrap purchase price by another $2.8/mt on May 8

09 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

US Northeast scrap prices settle at sideways for May

09 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey buys ex-UK cargo, price remains relatively stable

08 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese scrap prices rise slightly, mood still cloudy

08 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in India harden as supply tightens amid shipment issues

08 May | Scrap & Raw Materials