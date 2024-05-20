﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Pakistan’s scrap imports down 27.9 percent in April from March

Monday, 20 May 2024 12:27:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 182,675 mt in April this year, down by 27.9 percent compared to March and up by 1.9 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $83.05 million, down by 27.7 percent month on month and up by 63.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in April amounted to 238,928 mt, down by 7.4 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 83.3 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $191.18 million, moving up by 107.5 percent year on year and by 3.1 percent month on month.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Pakistan South Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

New York HMS I/II scrap prices updated

20 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Philadelphia P&S dock scrap prices updated

20 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Philadelphia dock delivered prices for HMS I/II 80:20 scrap

20 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Range of Turkey’s import scrap prices widens to usual levels

20 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish mills continue to buy ex-US scrap, price remains relatively stable

17 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam and S. Korea show little to no interest in import scrap amid strong local focus

17 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap prices stable or slightly lower

17 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Italian scrap prices reach their peak

17 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap trade in Pakistan falls quiet

17 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican domestic scrap prices - week 20, 2024

17 May | Scrap & Raw Materials