Pakistan’s scrap imports down 27.9 percent in April from March

Monday, 20 May 2024 12:27:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 182,675 mt in April this year, down by 27.9 percent compared to March and up by 1.9 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $83.05 million, down by 27.7 percent month on month and up by 63.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in April amounted to 238,928 mt, down by 7.4 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 83.3 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $191.18 million, moving up by 107.5 percent year on year and by 3.1 percent month on month.