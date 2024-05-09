﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Steel imports to Mexico exceed 1 million mt in March

Thursday, 09 May 2024 08:56:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Imports of finished steel products in March again exceeded 1 million metric tons (mt) per month, now at 1.11 million mt, 7.9 percent, year-on-year. It was the thirteenth consecutive annual increase, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

From December of last year to February of this year, imports were below the floor of 1 million mt per month. Furthermore, in that 13 months of growth, it was double digit on nine occasions.

The greater import of finished products, as well as the lower exports, are partly explained by the steel giant Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), with 5.5 million mt of production capacity, being paralyzed due to insolvency since January 2023.

In March, exports totaled 275,000 mt, 15.9 percent less, year-over-year. Until that month, 19 annual losses had accumulated. This volume contrasts with the 543,000 mt in December 2021.

In the first quarter, 822,000 mt were exported, down 16.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Imports totaled 3.90 million mt, up 4.5 percent in the period.


Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Iron ore imports to Mexico grow 110 percent in February

25 Apr | Steel News

Mexican auto output up 15.8 percent in October

24 Nov | Steel News

Ternium mulls expansion at Tenigal plant

12 Jun | Steel News

Nucor rescinds latest increase, cites import surge

04 Feb | Longs and Billet

Imports put pressure on “officially stable” US rebar prices

06 Jun | Longs and Billet

Mexican CRC prices face gradual downtrend

24 May | Flats and Slab

Mexican plate prices on a demand-driven downtrend

23 May | Flats and Slab

Mexican HRC prices see slight week-on-week dip

22 Mar | Flats and Slab

Mexican CRC prices continue to fluctuate

27 Feb | Flats and Slab

Mexican steel production stagnant in 2012, while consumption increases slightly

26 Feb | Steel News