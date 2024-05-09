Steel imports to Mexico exceed 1 million mt in March

Thursday, 09 May 2024 08:56:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Imports of finished steel products in March again exceeded 1 million metric tons (mt) per month, now at 1.11 million mt, 7.9 percent, year-on-year. It was the thirteenth consecutive annual increase, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

From December of last year to February of this year, imports were below the floor of 1 million mt per month. Furthermore, in that 13 months of growth, it was double digit on nine occasions.

The greater import of finished products, as well as the lower exports, are partly explained by the steel giant Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), with 5.5 million mt of production capacity, being paralyzed due to insolvency since January 2023.

In March, exports totaled 275,000 mt, 15.9 percent less, year-over-year. Until that month, 19 annual losses had accumulated. This volume contrasts with the 543,000 mt in December 2021.

In the first quarter, 822,000 mt were exported, down 16.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Imports totaled 3.90 million mt, up 4.5 percent in the period.