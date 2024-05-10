﻿
Austrian Abner will invest $30 million in a second plant in Mexico

Friday, 10 May 2024 08:53:44 (GMT+3)
       

Ebner Group, based in Leonding, Austria, announced an investment of $30 million for a new plant in the northern city of Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila in Mexico to manufacture industrial furnaces for metals, the state government reported.

Ebner operates in Mexico through its subsidiary Excellent Quality Manufacturing Services (EQMS) located in the northern city of Derramadero, Coahuila. The new plant will be built 27 miles north, in the city of Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila.

Currently, Derramadero has a 6,000 square meter plant, equipped with technology for cutting, bending and laminating high-caliber metals. The new plant will be 25 thousand square meters.

Coahuila is the headquarters of companies such as Grupo DeAcero, one of the steel producers in the country. There is also Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) with a production capacity of 5.5 million metric tons per year, although it is currently paralyzed due to insolvency.


