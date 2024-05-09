﻿
Consumption of finished steel products in Mexico falls 6.2 percent

Thursday, 09 May 2024 08:58:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of finished steel products in the Mexican market in March decreased 6.2 percent, year-over-year, to 2.29 million metric tons (mt). With this contraction, the positive trend of 15 consecutive months of growth was broken, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

On the manufacturing side of finished steel products, in March it totaled 1.45 million mt, down 16.4 percent, year-over-year. It was the second consecutive annual decline.

In the January-March period, the manufacturing of finished steel products decreased 5 percent to 4.74 million mt and consumption grew 3.6 percent to 6.99 million mt, in the reference period.


