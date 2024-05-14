﻿
Mexican Tyasa begins construction of 400,000 mt SBQ mill

Tuesday, 14 May 2024
       

The Mexican steel company Tyasa, with a production capacity of 1.65 million metric tons (mt) per year, began the construction of a special steel bar rolling mill (SBQ) at its parent plant located in the city of Orizaba from the Mexican state of Veracruz where they will invest $250 million, the company reported.

The start of operations is estimated in the third quarter of 2025. The production capacity of the mill will be 400,000 mt. It will produce hot-rolled round bars ranging in diameter from one-half to five inches and hot-rolled slabs ranging from 2.0 to 4.0 inches wide, with thicknesses from 5/16 to one inch.

According to Tyasa, the automotive, oil, mining, heavy machinery and construction industries face a shortage of high-quality materials produced in the region.

Tyasa said that with this investment, the objectives of the USMCA are met, to supply steel 100 percent cast in Mexico, in addition to casting and rolling in Mexico.

Currently, Tyasa produces billet, hot rolled sheet (HRC), cold rolled sheet (CRC), galvanized sheet (HDG), rebar, wire rod, bars and commercial profiles. It has two steel mills, including 450,000 mt and 1.2 million mt of annual production capacity.

The city of Orizaba is located 165 miles southeast of Mexico City, the largest consumer market in the country.


