Mexican production of heavy trucks up 2.0 percent in November

For the second consecutive month, heavy truck production in Mexico increased in November by 2.0 percent, year over year, totaling 17,848 units, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

Of the total production, 94.9 percent was concentrated in three companies. Freightliner manufactured 10,849 units (60.8 percent of the total), up 9.8 percent year over year. International Truck manufactured 4,525 units (25.4 percent of the total), 13.5 or 707 units less, and the unit in Mexico of Paccar (Kenworth) manufactured 1,571 units (8.8 percent of the total), 11.6 percent more.

Exports of heavy trucks decreased 0.9 percent, year-over-year, to 14,114 units in November. Freightliner's growth was offset by International and Kenworth. The three companies were the only exporters in the month.

Freightliner exported 9,646 units (68.3 percent of the total), up 9.9 percent, year over year, in November. International Truck exported 3,947 units (28.0 percent of the total), 17.0 percent less, and Kenworth sold 521 units abroad (3.7 percent of the total), 24.7 percent less than last November.

The accumulated production until November was 204,678 units, 12.7 percent more than the same period last year.

Exports totaled 163,180 trucks, 8.2 percent more compared to the January-November period of last year.

Retail sales in the Mexican market increased 34.5 percent, year over year, in November to 4,738 units. In the accumulated 11 months, 47,442 units were sold, 33.9 percent more, compared to the same period last year.