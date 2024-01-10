Mexican production of heavy trucks down 5.6 percent in December

Wednesday, 10 January 2024 23:18:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The production of heavy trucks in Mexico returned to negative territory in December with a decrease of 5.6 percent, year-over-year, to 18,135 units, the lowest volume in the last two years for the same month, according to SteelOrbis analysis to the data from the national statistics office Inegi.

Of the total production in December, 95.9 percent was concentrated in three companies: Freightliner with 59.7 percent, International Truck with 28.4 percent and Paccar's unit in Mexico (Kenworth) with 7.8 percent. The production volume of the three companies decreased 1.7 percent, 11.5 percent, 5.8 percent, respectively, year-on-year.

In 2023, production registered nine annual increases and three decreases: August (3.9 percent), September (8.2 percent) and December (5.6 percent). Throughout the year, production totaled 222,813 units, 11.0 percent more than in 2022. The accumulated volume is the highest, at least since 2018.

In foreign trade, exports remained in negative territory for the second consecutive month. In December, auto exports decreased 10.3 percent, year-over-year, with 14,361 units.

Of total exports, three companies concentrate most of the total. Freightliner contributed 62.5 percent, International Truck contributed 33.8 percent and Kenworth 3.6 percent.

Accumulated exports throughout the year totaled 177,541 trucks, 6.4 percent more than in all of 2022.

Retail sales in the Mexican market increased 17.2 percent, year-over-year. With this increase, December registered the historical record with the sale of more than 5,000 units per month with 5,046 units.

Inegi's production information comes from the 10 companies affiliated with the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (ANPACT) and from the unaffiliated company, Sparta Motors, which is owned by the Chinese company Shaanxi Automobile.